‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans React to Steamy Bathtub Photos of Leland Chapman and Wife Jamie Pilar

After sharing a steamy set of photos to their social media over the weekend care of Tennessee’s Magic Moments Photography and ahead of Christmas, Dog the Bounty Hunter star, Leland Chapman and his wife, Jamie Pilar have sprung up a very spirited response from fans absolutely loving the sultry snaps of the pair. Though it’s been a rollercoaster year for the couple with the passing of Leland’s stepmother, Beth this past June and his family enduring immense grief following the tragic loss, the photos act as a beacon of light for the pair who have never been shy to share their love for one another.

With a number of images showing the couple embracing in the bathtub and in their bedroom, the boudoir and risqué snaps are a mixture of classic Christmas romance and a steamy intimacy expected from the pair.

“[Oh my God] yes!!!! Slay all damn day, by far the hottest couple around!!!” wrote one fan alongside a heart eyes emoji.

“You two are such a beautiful couple,” added another.

“I love this. You both are couple goals,” wrote another fan.

” Love you guys. Y’all are my favorite bad a— couple. Stay humble girl,” added another.

“Beautiful! It speaks volumes of your love and the talent of a photographer to feel the love coming from a picture,” wrote another. “It is as if we were there and knew you both personally! Much love to you and your beautiful family this Christmas.”

“Told my hubby we need to get our pics done like that,” another added with the abbreviation, LOL for laughing out loud.

“You are a lucky lady [Jamie] And [Leland] is lucky to have a beautiful women like you!” wrote another. “I FREAKING love you both #DogPoundLove.”

Jamie has been a supportive presence for husband, Chapman in the months following the loss of Beth. Shortly after the matriarch’s passing, Jamie shared a loving photo alongside Leland to express just how much she cared and wanted to support him amid his own health troubles. “I hope you know how much I truly love you,” Chapman wrote in the caption for the post, tagging her husband.

