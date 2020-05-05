'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Reach out After Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals Cancer Scare
Duane "Dog" Chapman took some time on Tuesday to open up to his fans about a very serious ordeal he went through. According to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, he experienced a cancer scare recently. He originally went to his doctor's office in order to have them inspect a spot on his head, which his doctor revealed was cancerous. Luckily, he went through a simple procedure in order to have it removed. Still, given the seriousness of this scare, fans couldn't help but send some kind words Chapman's way upon hearing this news.
In an interview with The Sun, published on Tuesday, Chapman explained that he felt as though he was at a low point after he underwent a four-hour surgery in order to remove the cancer from his face. He explained, "It's like a skin sore. So I had one on the nose removed leaving eight stitches and one on the forehead, which needed 10 stitches. So I got it done. The good news is I'm not dying." The reality star continued to explain that simply having to find his car following the surgery left him feeling overwhelmed. While security did help him find his vehicle, he still felt down as he was driving back home in the snow.
"It was still snowing, and so all of a sudden I entered the spirit world and I'm talking to God by myself," he said. "There was a place to pull over right before the train tracks so I got out. Then I took my boot and went all the way around the truck and drew a circle. I'd never done this in my life." Shortly after he finished his prayer, he received a text from Francie Frane, a widow who lost her husband six months before Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, to cancer. The two then began to bond over their shared grief and soon became a couple. On Monday, they announced their engagement.
Considering just how emotional and serious Chapman's story is, it's no surprise that his many fans have already taken to social media in order to reach out. And they had plenty of kind words for the TV personality.
Stay Strong
Stay strong Dog you have an angel looking out to you from above and she sent you an angel when you needed one the most pic.twitter.com/qdSJyjyjT6— Netta Rose (@RoseNetta) May 5, 2020
Sending Positive Vibes
Good luck 👍 stay safe 😔— Wither Net (@LisaFret01) May 5, 2020
Been Through So Much
Congrats. You've been through alot. You deserve to be happy.— Brenda Vasanski (@brenda_vasanski) May 5, 2020
Spreading The Love
Sending positive vibes to you both!! You have to do what's right for you, not your fans. I say that because I criticized you in the beginning but it's not my life to live it's yours! Still a fan and still sending love!— Seth (@Seth_Ross816) May 5, 2020
Happy He's Doing Well
I am very happy for you I know Beth would have wanted you to be happy❤— Robin Cher crew (@Robin77978436) May 5, 2020
A Kind Message
Well he sent you a good one and I bet Beth and her husband is looking down then that’s awesome xx ❤️❤️ I’m very happy for you two xx— Lisa griffiths (@Lisa197735) May 5, 2020
They Understand His Journey
I’m glad you found someone. It’s hard to lose a loved one. I would be supportive if mom found a new man to be with.— Lady Onikara, Night Elf (@LadyOnikara) May 5, 2020