'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Reach out After Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals Cancer Scare

Duane "Dog" Chapman took some time on Tuesday to open up to his fans about a very serious ordeal he went through. According to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, he experienced a cancer scare recently. He originally went to his doctor's office in order to have them inspect a spot on his head, which his doctor revealed was cancerous. Luckily, he went through a simple procedure in order to have it removed. Still, given the seriousness of this scare, fans couldn't help but send some kind words Chapman's way upon hearing this news.

In an interview with The Sun, published on Tuesday, Chapman explained that he felt as though he was at a low point after he underwent a four-hour surgery in order to remove the cancer from his face. He explained, "It's like a skin sore. So I had one on the nose removed leaving eight stitches and one on the forehead, which needed 10 stitches. So I got it done. The good news is I'm not dying." The reality star continued to explain that simply having to find his car following the surgery left him feeling overwhelmed. While security did help him find his vehicle, he still felt down as he was driving back home in the snow.

"It was still snowing, and so all of a sudden I entered the spirit world and I'm talking to God by myself," he said. "There was a place to pull over right before the train tracks so I got out. Then I took my boot and went all the way around the truck and drew a circle. I'd never done this in my life." Shortly after he finished his prayer, he received a text from Francie Frane, a widow who lost her husband six months before Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, to cancer. The two then began to bond over their shared grief and soon became a couple. On Monday, they announced their engagement.

Considering just how emotional and serious Chapman's story is, it's no surprise that his many fans have already taken to social media in order to reach out. And they had plenty of kind words for the TV personality.