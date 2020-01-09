Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Silence on Rumors He’s Dating ‘Loyal Friend’ Moon Angell: ‘Right Now I Need Her’

Duane “Dog” Chapman has broken his silence about his alleged relationship with family friend Moon Angell. The two were rumored to be a couple in the months that followed the death of Chapman’s wife, Beth. While nothing was official, online feuds between Angell and some of the Chapman kids had propelled quite a bit of speculation among fans. Now, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has come clean about the whole thing in an interview with Radar Online.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” the 66-year-old said. “She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though Chapman fell short of confirming the two were romantically involved, he spoke highly of Angell and what she’s meant to him in his months of grieving.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart, and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and he gave me Moon,” Chapman said.

This aligns with what a source close to the situation told PEOPLE earlier this week, explaining that “Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years. Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.”

Regardless, Chapman and Moon growing closer in the wake of Beth Chapman’s death has been quite a contentious subject for the reality star’s family. The most vocal of which has been his daughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, who most recently left three vomit emojis in a photo Chapman posted to his Instagram that showed him and Angell side-by-side. She’d previously called Angell a “disgusting woman,” accusing her of moving in on her father during a vulnerable time in his life.

Additionally, Cecily Chapman, stepdaughter to Dog, accused Angell of being a narcissist while asking “What kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friend’s house with their husband,” to her followers on Twitter.

It appears the tensions have spilled over into real-life, too. Over Christmas, Angell shared a festive photo of their holiday celebration, though several of the Chapman children were nowhere to be seen.