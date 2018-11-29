‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Rally for a New Show

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are rallying for a new show from Dog and Beth Chapman, sparked by a close friend’s campaign to put them back on-air.

The Chapmans returned to reality TV for Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, an A&E special which followed Beth’s journey with throat cancer. The special, which aired five years after the family’s original show was canceled, had viewers rallying behind their emotional health battle.

After the special, Beth’s self-proclaimed “right hand and left ear” bail agent Rainy Robinson polled fans on what should come next.

“After the epic airing of Dog & Beth: Fight for Their Lives… what should follow this?” she asked, giving fans three options to vote: A new show, a new show or a new show.

Robinson shared the results of the poll on Wednesday: “The results are IN. 83% said they want a new show 11% said they would like a new show and 6% would like a new show.”

Fans flooded Robinson’s comments section with more qualitative pleas for new footage from Dog and Beth.

Viewers rallied for a new show despite the Chapmans’ plan to give up the bounty hunting business following Beth’s cancer struggle.

With the danger that follows the business, Beth said it was time for her to step back from the profession. Dog also decided to leave the business so his wife wouldn’t worry about his safety when he wasn’t home. Instead, they’ll spend more time together and Dog will look for another job.

“I don’t know that he’s looked for a job in the past 40 years, but we gotta change because we need longevity,” Beth told TooFab in November. “We have small children, we have people counting on us. It doesn’t mean that our stance on the criminal justice system has changed, it means that we may want to change.”

Instead, Dog hoped to look for another way to work in law enforcement.

Could a new reality series come into fruition for the Chapman family following their welcomed return to reality TV with Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives? What would the subject be now that they’ve ditched their drama-filled profession?

Fans are certainly howling their hopes for something new from the family.