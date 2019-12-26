Dina Manzo Gets Nose ‘Fixed’, Transformation in Newly Revealed Photos Has Fans Weighing In

A former Real Housewives star has gotten some plastic surgery that’s sparked some reactions online. Dina Manzo, who starred in The Real Housewives of New Jersey off and on from 2009 to 2014, showed up in a photo posted by co-star Teresa Giudice, who appeared in the photo along with fellow alum Rosana Costa. The Daily Mail later noted that Manzo later reposted the photo to her own Instagram after her slimmer nose caught the eye of fans.

“I’m FLOODED with messages over this photo,” Danzo wrote in the lengthy caption. “THANK YOU for the very very sweet messages saying I look great etc. I appreciate that more than you know. Some of you are commenting that I look different. You’re absolutely right. When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different.”

She went on to explain that she got the procedure done two years ago and having to adjust to a brand-new face was difficult at first: “It’s a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs.”

“But now that most of the swelling is gone (I swell easily, to this day if I eat dairy or too much salt my whole upper face swells a bit) I’ve grown to really like the new me,” Manzo continued, even addressing some of the negative takes. “A smaller nose does make me look much younger & my ‘tweaks’ make me look refreshed. Make no mistake, I’ve always looked younger than I was thanks to good genes and lots of water, (how do you think I landed my hot ass younger husband) but if you have the opportunity to make something better why wouldn’t you?”

Despite some mixed reactions in the comments, Manzo’s fans weighed in with their support of the reality show alum. “Love you and your authenticity,” wrote one fan, while several comments praised her beauty “inside and out.” Another praised her openness about plastic surgery in general, writing “if only everyone was as honest as authentic as vulnerable as you.”

