Dina Lohan’s ‘Catfish’ Boyfriend Reveals He’s Moving to New York After Her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Stint

Dina Lohan’s mystery boyfriend isn’t so mysterious after all. After the Celebrity Big Brother houseguest told her fellow competitors she was in a years-long relationship with someone she had never met, they worried she was being fooled in a catfish-type relationship — but 53-year-old Jesse Nadler is, indeed, a real-life love interest, who plans on moving back to New York.

Nadler spoke with TMZ in a video interview published Thursday, in which Nadler confesses his love for Lohan and explains why they never FaceTimed — although he did say they sent “private movies” back and forth, he with his Sony HD camera.

“When the news first hit … my computer was going crazy and blowing up,” Nadler said of when Lohan first told her housemates about him. “And then I saw the ‘catfish’ term … and I was really not happy with that, ’cause I’m real.”

Nadler said he and Lohan, who have a Long Island connection, became Facebook friends and started developing romantic feelings for each other.

“Dina and I were both Long Islanders and we met, and we became friends on Facebook. Then we started talking on the phone and sending private movies and videos, ’cause I have a … Sony HD [camera], so if I was downtown, I’d let her see my town and she’d send me pictures of Sag Harbor and places that I grew up in when I lived out there,” he explained. “So one thing led to another and we started having feelings that were more than just Facebook friends.”

As to why he and Lohan had never FaceTimed, which is one of the reasons why Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss thought Nadler may not be the real deal, he said he’s an old-school kind of guy who isn’t hip to the latest technology.

“I’ve never had an iPhone. I still listen to records; it took me 20 years to listen to CDs when they came out,” he said, explaining that the TMZ reporter had to show him how to use the iPhone he was using during the interview.

Now that the show is over and the spotlight is on his and Lohan’s relationship, San Fransisco-based Nadler said he’s already preparing to move back east to be closer to Lohan.

“I already have a real estate agent in West Hampton Beach,” he said, adding that he “definitely” wants to pursue things with Lohan. “We’re gonna be walking beaches from West Hampton to Montaulk Point. She’s going to be my Bonnie and Clyde.”

Lohan had previously defended Nadler inside the Big Brother house, telling her housemates that he was “real” despite their protestations.

“I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma,” the momager said, adding that the reason she’s never FaceTimed with him is because “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”

“I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” she said.

