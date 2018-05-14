Did Matt Roloff and Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Call Things Off?

Is Matt Roloff living the single life again? The Little People, Big World patriarch may have split with longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler after Radar reported Monday that she is no longer working at Roloff Farms.

Chandler — who served as an assistant to the Roloffs for over 10 years before hooking up with Roloff after his divorce from wife Amy Roloff was finalized in 2016 — is no longer working for the family in any capacity a farm insider told Radar.

This appears to be a recent development, as Chandler was still working for her beau in one of the more recent episodes of the TLC reality show.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years,” Roloff admitted this season. “She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

“I enjoy her immensely. Whether we’re working or whether we’re relaxing, we have a great time together,” Roloff added.

Roloff, 56, is also no longer following Chandler, 50, on Instagram, despite using the social media platform frequently. His daughter-in-law Tori Roloff and youngest son Jacob’s fiancee, Isabel Rock, are still following her, however.

In April, while ex-wife Amy was on a cruise with her boyfriend Chris Marek, Roloff hinted that he was feeling down on social media.

“Whenever I’m feeling a bit down — I go bond with with my barn wood collection,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple was last spotted together in March while attending an art gallery event for Rock.

Roloff recently revealed that he had bought a house off of the farm after clashing with Amy this season over their forced proximity.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Roloff admitted this season. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He continued: “Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy. Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Fans weren’t sure if the TLC star was planning on flipping the house or moving in with Chandler, but his girlfriend was not listed as a co-owner on the property records, according to Radar.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff