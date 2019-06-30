Did ‘Biggest Loser’ Star Bob Harper Secretly Get Married?

Former The Biggest Loser trainer and host Bob Harper has reportedly tied the knot secretly with longtime boyfriend Anton Gutierrez. According to TooFab, the marriage isn’t official but an Instagram photo the couple shared on Saturday gives plenty of clues that the pair are now married.

“Well this happened yesterday,” Harper captioned the shot on Instagram. He also gave shout-outs to Cartier and Via Carota, the restaurant the couple was attending at the time.

Both shared photos of the rings to their respective social accounts, though Gutierrez allowed his photo to pop a bit more “aggressively” according to TooFab.

“I can do this forever,” Gutierrez captioned his photo.

TooFab speculates about what the rings could represent for the couple. Marriage is their top theory, but the outlet also notes these could be engagement photos. The rings could also just be promise rings or gifts, made to be worn between the two and represent that connection.

Representatives for Harper did not provide a response to a clarification request from the outlet.

Harper and Gutierrez have been rumored to be together since August 2014. Gutierrez then posted a photo of the couple together, with The Daily Mail adding that they were photographed kissing the following year. They then appeared together on Oprah: Were Are They Now? in 2016.

A health scare for Harper gave their relationship a test in 2017. The former Biggest Loser trainer suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.

“Think about it. I was the workout guy,” Harper told people at the time. “I was the one you came to want to workout and ask for health advice.”

TMZ reported that Harper then reconsidered his life choices at the time, becoming a vegetarian and changing his other life habits. He also blamed his incident on genetics, adding that his mother has passed away due to the heart condition. TooFab adds that he has now recovered fully and is clearly enjoying life with his love involved.

The Biggest Loser is set to return with a reboot in 2020. Harper hosted and trained on the first run of the series for 17 seasons alongside Jillian Michaels, Dolvett Quince and Jennifer Viderstrom.