Derick Dillard Slammed After Telling Fans to Vote for Sen. Roy Moore

Former Counting On cast member Derick Dillard is facing some major criticism after telling his fans to vote for Alabama Sen. Roy Moore Tuesday.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by several women, some of whom claim they were underage at the time of the incident.

At a December political rally, he sparked backlash for his comments about slavery.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united. Even though we had slavery, they cared for one another. … Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” he said.

Dillard, who regularly posts about his conservative views, tweeted his support for the candidate shortly before polls closed on election day in Alabama, asking fans to get out and vote for Moore.

If you live in Alabama and you haven’t voted in the US Senate race, I’d really encourage you to vote for Roy Moore. I don’t know what’s true about the accusations made against him, but I do know that more positive accomplishments are possible with a Republican in that seat. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 12, 2017

Fans were not happy with the former TLC star for his support of Moore, especially after his wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard was admittedly molested by her brother Josh Duggar growing up.

This is unforgivable! — madwomen (@LTepastte) December 12, 2017

Sad that you support sexual predators. — meander77 (@SandraA84160637) December 12, 2017

More positive things are possible with a lying child molester? How can you, of all people, defend a child molester, then face your wife? — FundamentalismKills (@antifundieism) December 12, 2017

Less than 20 minutes after it was posted, the tweet disappeared, most likely due to Dillard deleting it.

Dillard was recently fired from TLC after posting transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, the transgender teen who is the star of the show I Am Jazz.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Dillard tweeted in response to a promotional tweet for the TLC show. ” ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

TLC soon responded that they were cutting ties with Dillard.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

