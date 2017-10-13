Derick Dillard Slammed for Reportedly Using Fundraiser Money on Trip to Washington

Following transphobic comments made against 16-year-old Jazz Jennings this past summer, TLC personality Derick Dillard is back in hot water.

Visited the US Supreme Court today! We almost made it inside to observe oral argument for a case, but we didn’t get there quite early enough. #maybenexttime A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The Counting On cast member has seen his fair share of controversies, but this one is something fans are not too taking too kindly as many are drawing conclusions that the 28-year-old’s “mission” trip was more of a personal one.

First reported by InTouch Weekly, the father-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal how he and his family took a trip to Washington. But as per claims from the Facebook page, Duggar Family: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, the family might have taken the trip on the public’s dime.

Fans were quick to agree, with some commenting about how perplexed they were over the family’s ability to travel though none have a job.

“How does this family keep paying for all of these expensive trips and none of them seems to have a job?” Maureen Statter of Maryland wrote. “All I EVER see them do on the show is get married, have kids, and go on expensive luxury trips like a honeymoon to Europe that most people with JOBS can’t even afford. They also purchase houses left and right like it’s nothing!”

The fan added “something just doesn’t add up,” with another chiming in that the reality TV series helps with expenses. Several others replied that Dillard and his family also receive plenty of free things thanks to the series.

But there are others who are equally perplexed, adding that it’s “interesting timing” since Dillard and his wife Jill asked fans to take part in “further ministry development” this past summer.

A fan on Instagram commented alongside one of Dillard’s images, writing, “It’s our business if it’s the taxpayers’ money he’s using or if I were to donate, I want to know how it’s being used and not for expensive steaks or out to dinner. But of course, I would never give this phony any of my money. Get a job and earn it.”

“Make sure next time you go on your mission trip you tell the kids your feeding that you support a man that doesn’t want their a– in the United States,” another added.

Earlier this year, Dillard and his wife Jill announced they were taking a new direction with their lives, and going down a new path with the Ministry.

“Thank you so much for your support of Dillard Family Ministries through your prayers and financial resources,” Dillard shared in a lengthy note. “Through numerous efforts of community development, skills training, sports outreach, and local church ministry, a strong foundation has been laid that I believe the Lord will continue to grow for many years to come.”