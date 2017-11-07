Derek Hough Has ‘No Plans’ for a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return

Derek Hough said in a new interview that there’s “no plans” for him to return to ABC‘s Dancing With The Stars. With a packed schedule and his work on World of Dance, it might be hard for him to return to the show that made him a household name.

In an interview with BUILD Series last week, Hough was asked if he would ever go back to DWTS.

“There’s no plans as of yet,” he replied. “I mean, World of Dance... I’m very excited.”

Hough, whose sister Julianne also performed as a pro dancer on DWTS, said that filming on the new season of World of Dance starts in January. He said season two will have 13 two-hour episodes.

The 32-year-old Hough is a judge on World of Dance with Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez, with Jenna Dewan Tatum hosting. It ran last summer, averaging 7.7 million viewers.

Back in February, Hough announced plans to leave DWTS before season 24. He is a six-time Mirror Ball trophy winner and won Emmys for choreography in 2013 and 2015. He recently released his own song, “Hold On,” to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“I saw firsthand what it did to family, friends, and people around them,” Hough, whose uncle killed himself, told PEOPLE. “It got me so curious about psychology and how someone could get to that point where they feel like this is the only option.”

Hough also told the magazine that men should take a stand to speak out against sexual assault.

“I think that a lot of men too are honestly afraid to open up and have that vulnerable side come out and talk to their guy friends or their girlfriends and just be open and honest,” he told PEOPLE. “And I think that when there’s that honestly, when there becomes that trust, and when there becomes that trust there [we become] the best versions of who we are.”