Denise Richards Says Her and Charlie Sheen’s Daughters Are No Longer Speaking

Denise Richards had to play mediator between her daughters in the premiere episode of her new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. The actress and Charlie Sheen’s daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, had a rift that led to Lola skipping their family vacation.

“Lola would not come because her and Sami are fighting,” Denise explained to former reality star Camille Grammar during the March 4 episode, “They are not speaking at all. I don’t really know the details except Sami’s ex-boyfriend, Lola has remained friends with him.”

In later confessionals, the sisters each explained their side of the beef, and it’s all because of Sami’s ex-boyfriend. “She always had it in her head that I wanted her boyfriend,” Lola said of her sister’s perspective. “I introduced them! She expected me to just completely drop him as a friend and just leave a hang-out if he was there.”

Sami disagreed, noting she knew her sister would allege their disagreement stemmed from her remaining friendly with her ex—and went on to explain her side of the story, accusing her sister of "breaking girl code," saying she'd never talk about her sister behind her back.

In an interview with Collider, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about the advice she gave her daughters prior to filming their new reality show as they’re an integral part of the storyline. “[I told them] to be themselves. I was actually pleasantly surprised right away that they were so comfortable,” she said. “And they almost forgot the cameras were there a little too much. I was like you could have at least filtered it a little bit, but they didn’t. But, yeah, no, I just wanted you know, I didn’t want anything to feel set up. I didn’t want it to feel self-produced or anything. I just wanted them to be themselves. And I think that it, and I I believe that it comes off that way for sure. They are them.”