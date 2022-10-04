'Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns': Sig Hansen and Daughter Mandy Roll the Dice With 'Last-Ditch Effort' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy are taking a huge chance with a "last-ditch effort" as they roll the dice on convincing old-world seafood barons to buy into an unfamiliar crab species. As the fan-favorite Northwestern captain and his co-captain attempt to build a fishing empire that would set their family up for generations to come in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's brand new episode of Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, the Hansens must look to their ancestors in the past.

Having returned to their ancestral home of Norway to create a new fishing legacy, it's up to the Hansens and Saga captain Jake Anderson to make it work, and Sig is coming up against a big problem in the plan – finding a distributor. "We don't have a distributor yet," the longtime fisherman says. "If we could throw an event and get some big seafood buyers here, maybe we can get them excited. Maybe we could get a troll crab market started."

"So you're talking about landing a big fish," Mandy replies, to which her dad answers, "I wanna impress some of these people that I'm gonna invite and I want you to get on the list and start inviting as well." While Mandy questions her father's decision to have this event at the Mortholmen Sildesalteri as opposed to a "nice restaurant," Sig hopes the venue's nod to the past will be a valuable reminder to possible distributors.



"It's perfect. Look, there's salt still coming out of the wood. That's got character," he points out. "Mortholmen was built in 1918 and that was a salteri. They would salt herring there. My grandmother, my grandparents have worked there. That was not an easy place to be. You toiled, you worked your fingers to the bone salting fish. And this is what I want the buyers to understand. My family has started at the bottom before, they started from nothing. And we'll do it again."

Turning to Mandy, Sig asks, "I know I'm laying a lot on you here. I mean, number one, [we] don't got a lot of time. It really is a last-ditch effort for us. We need it to be really special. Can you do it?" to which Mandy answers assuredly, "Of course." As Sig takes granddaughter Sailor in his arms for a little cuddle, Mandy jumps into action making calls. But will it be enough? Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.