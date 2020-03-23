‘Deadliest Catch’ Spinoff ‘Bloodline’ Gets Premiere Date on Discovery Channel

Deadliest Catch‘s new spinoff, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, is set for an April premiere on the Discovery Channel, Variety reported Monday. The new series, which follows Cornelia Marie captain Josh Harris, the son of legendary Bering Sea captain Phil Harris and his partner Casey McManus, will premiere on April 14.

After discovering Hawaiian fishing charts covered with his late father’s handwriting, Harris and McManus leaves Dutch Harbor behind temporarily for warmer weather as he explores Captain Phil’s past on the islands. Enlisting the help of local commercial fisherman Jeff Silva, the trio will have their own Hawaiian adventure as they strive to interpret Phil’s charts and hunt for the islands’ plentiful ahi tuna.

Harris is back on top as a captain in his own right after taking a year off from fishing the Bering Sea following the death of his grandfather, Captain Grant Harris, in late 2016. Coming back to the Cornelia Marie for the 2017 season, the Deadliest Catch star said it was good to spend time with family, but he couldn’t shake the call of the Bering Sea.

“It feels pretty good,” he told PopCulture.com at the time. “I’m just happy to be fishing again. It’s just a beautiful thing. I had to take some time off there, lost my grandfather, so I took all last year off, and yeah, that kind of sucked. But I’m back in the saddle again, I feel pretty good about it, and things are going well.”

Coming back to the skepticism of other captains wasn’t easy, but by the end of the successful season, Harris joked that there quite a few people who had to “eat their words.”

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline debuts April 14 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery. Following the premiere, episodes will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will also air on the DiscoveryGO app every week after their air live on TV.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline is produced for Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Original Productions. Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, Peta Peterson and Arom Starr-Paul are executive producers for Original Productions. Bill Howard is executive producer and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer for Discovery Channel.

Photo credit: Discovery