‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Suffers Close Call in Scary Accident

The Deadliest Catch crew can’t relax for a second. One deckhand nearly met his maker after slippery conditions and rough water nearly pushed him out to sea in Tuesday’s episode of the Discovery series.

In a teaser clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode published by Monsters & Critics, Summer Bay deckhand Spencer Moore had a close call with a crab pot after deck boss Nick McGlashan lost sight of him in the rough conditions.

Moore was hard at work stacking the Summer Bay’s 120 crab pots into a three-story pile as the crew heads back to land following their latest attempt to bring home a big paycheck. But with the rough seas, McGlashan lamented his task of working with Moore at the controls down below.

“Right now, [it’s] really driving really hard and [I] want to get the gear on. Got to look out for the wheelhouse, got to make sure to look out for Spencer,” he told the camera.

Even Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski admired Moore’s work ethic, saying from the control room, “Spencer does a hell of a job on the stacks, he is a badass for sure.”

A shot from Moore’s perspective showed how truly perilous what he was tasked with is, with slippery pots, a rollicking sea and moving machinery to contend with.

“Everybody just hold on, I got too much s— going on here,” he can be heard saying, although it’s unclear if anyone hears him.

After losing sight of Moore for a second while smoking a cigarette, McGlashan began to move a pot that Moore was still holding onto, pulling him off of the stacks and into seriously dangerous “overboard” territory.

The clip cuts out before the rescue, but when the alert goes up, Wichrowski flies into a panic, yelling, “Where’d Spencer go? Get him! Get him!”

Based on the crew’s social media posts, Moore makes it through this endeavor, but it’s surely going to be a heart-pounding moment for everyone, including the fans.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

