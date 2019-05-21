‘Deadliest Catch’ Captains Face a Winter Like No Other on the Bering Sea in Season 15 Sneak Peek

Winter is more than coming — it’s here — and badder than the Deadliest Catch captains have ever seen before.

In a new sneak peek of what’s to come in Season 15 of the Discovery docuseries, even veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the Northwestern is left uneasy watching the violent seas turn icy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s an early winter, and because of that, the weather looks like it’s gonna go crazy here,” he tells the camera uneasily. “We’re already seeing much colder temperatures, tides are running hard, the winds are building — I’ve never seen a beginning like this ever.”

Sig’s been fishing his whole life, and he’s never seen a winter start like this before. pic.twitter.com/yWPuEFaz73 — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) May 20, 2019

It’s a hell of a way to break in the new crew for Captain Jake Anderson, let almost his whole team go at the end of king crab season due to their insubordination.

“This will be a test to see how my new guys hold up,” he says with a shrug.

It will be a test for Keith Colburn’s brother Monte as well, as Captain Keith sticks this season on the Wizard out, only to be somewhat replaced by Monte’s son.

“If my brother’s not here, we have to put an additional body on the boat,” he explains of the switch. “Well this year it’s gonna be my son Gregory.”

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of crab fishing, but the vicious weather seems to be taking a toll on the fleet even more than usual.

As the camera pans to an ambulance rushing someone off to the local clinic, Hansen can be seen shouting, “He’s not OK! He’s f—ked up!”

Summer Bay Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski‘s crew is hit especially hard when deck boss Nick McGlashan appears to suffer an ankle injury at sea, putting the future of his winter season at risk.

“This is when things get cold and things get really rough,” Hanson says, forlorn. “It’s gonna be tough, but I’m here to fish.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery