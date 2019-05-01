‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Keith Colburn ‘Driving Blind’ After Major Mechanical Failure in New Clip

Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn‘s king crab season could come to a dangerous conclusion after The Wizard is plunged into darkness in the middle of the Bering Sea.

In a clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Discovery docuseries, the Wizard crew is fighting to finish their season on top, with Colburn throwing another $200,000 for additional quota.

“I don’t catch it, I don’t get my money back,” Colburn tells the camera as he awaits the results of his gamble setting pots further out from the area in which the fleet had struck pay dirt with the concentrated biomass earlier in the season.

“I really need this gear to pay off,” he added.

Things were looking promising for the crew, which pulled in some “solid” pots that would leave Colburn “golden” if things kept on that trajectory.

“Tell you what, I’m feeling pretty smart right now,” Colburn preened to the camera. “Don’t know if it’s gonna work, but I set more strings through here.”

Things are never that easy out on the Bering Sea, however, and just as the crew begins to celebrate their imminent success, a loud noise echoes out on the deck as the whole bank of lights on the bow goes out, leaving everyone foundering and swearing in the dark.

“The Wizard’s five high-powered sodiums project 675,000 lumens of light onto the pitch-black sea,” narrator Mike Rowe says of the dangerous situation, “allowing the captain to find his buoys and avoid obstacles. Without them, Keith is driving blind.”

“I cant see anything off the bow,” a baffled Colburn proclaims, as his crew shouts, “I don’t know what to do!” while fumbling with electrical equipment that fails to start in the dark.

“This is really, really bad,” one crew member trying to bring The Wizard back online tells the camera. “Bad situation, brother.”

As Colburn barks orders from the darkened captain’s chair, he grows more panicked, shouting, “Basically, right now I am in the dark! Dammit!”

Will Colburn’s crew be forced to wait until light to make a run for shore? Or will they find light in the dark sea?

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery