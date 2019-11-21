David Eason Takes Aim at Jenelle Evans Amid Split, Says She ‘Doesn’t Have a Bond’ With Kids

David Eason is coming at estranged wife Jenelle Evans‘ bond with her kids after the former Teen Mom 2 star packed up her little ones and left her husband last month amid a long history of domestic violence accusations. While Eason hasn’t shied away from calling his ex “lazy” and “loose” on social media, despite the restraining order she was granted against him by a judge, he took aim at her mothering skills on Instagram after sharing a picture of his 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

As pointed out by InTouch Weekly, Eason clearly agreed with one commenter, who took the photo as a chance to criticize Evans’ relationship with her stepdaughter. “As a previous step-mom, I treated the kids just as [well] if not better than my own, and we carried a very close, loving bond,” she wrote, “something I’ve never seen Jenelle carry with Maryssa.”

“It didn’t seem like Jenelle was giving her the love and [maternal] affection she should [have been],” she continued, prompting another fan to chime in, ” Another fan agreed, “I don’t think Jenelle even has a bond with her own kids,” in reference to her 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, and sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

Eason was quick to respond to both people, “Exactly.”

Despite all his talking smack, Eason insisted on Facebook Tuesday that he wasn’t taking the breakup to heart at all.

“Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard,” he wrote. “Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!”

Evans has remained quiet on Eason specifically, but has been sharing some pointed quotes on her own Facebook page after leaving her husband.

“You damaged my reputation, but I saved yours when I didn’t tell my part of the story,” one post she shared on Nov. 8 reads. Another read, “Divorce is ok. Breaking up is ok. Starting over is ok. Moving on is ok. Saying no is ok. Being alone is ok. What is not ok is staying somewhere where you aren’t happy, valued, or appreciated, that’s not ok.”

Prior to Evans leaving Eason, the couple was tied up in a custody battle after Child Protective Services opened an investigation into their home following Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family’s pet French bulldog. The couple did have their children returned to them, but Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

