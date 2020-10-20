'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Reveals 3 of Her Ribs 'Popped Out'

✖

Peta Murgatroyd is recovering after the Dancing With the Stars pro "popped out" three of her ribs as part of a bizarre injury she sustained during last week's '80s Night competition. Murgatroyd, who was eliminated alongside partner Vernon David during Monday's Top 11 show after scoring a 21/30 for their cha cha to Kool & the Gang's "Celebration," opened up to Entertainment Tonight afterwards about the "strange" way she had hurt herself.

"When I was getting the judges scores last week, I was standing there thinking, 'Something's not right,'" she recalled. "I could just feel it was just stiffening up... and as I walked off, we went up the stairs to go back up to our skybox area, and I couldn't turn my head." Rushing off stage to be seen by the medical team, the dancer learned that her neck pain was actually caused by three of her ribs having "popped out," which she noted was "strange," as she doesn't know how it could have occurred. "I'm fine [now]. I'm totally fine, and I don't know how it happened," Murgatroyd admitted.

The pro added that having spent so much time together during their time on DWTS she and her former NFL player partner "love each other very much," and "had a great time." She continued, "We had a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope that we can just carry that over into our lives now forever. It's been a pleasure getting to know him, and getting to know his stories and his life."

"Life is all about the unexpected," the athlete chimed in of their elimination. "But it's great, you know? I had a great journey. I met Peta, and Nelly... even though there's COVID [concerns], being able to spend moments with these guys during the show was awesome."

Murgatroyd isn't the only competitor who was fighting injury this season. After pro Sharna Burgess' Disney Night performance with partner Jesse Metcalfe revealed an ankle brace on Oct. 6, the since-eliminated dancer told Entertainment Tonight she had been fighting a severe ankle sprain for the entire season. "Oh that's just the first time you all have seen it!" Burgess said at the time of her brace. "I've been strapping my ankle since week one. I rolled my ankle really badly before our first dance and it is a severe sprain. ...That's why I've been wearing flat shoes." Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is paired with Artem Chigvintsev, also suffered an ankle injury during the second week of competition, but an MRI revealed nothing serious had occurred, simply some tendonitis and shin splints.