‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tuesday’s Songs and Dances Revealed for Week 2

Dancing With the Stars is taking on Sin City Tuesday!

After Monday’s New York-themed performances blew the judges away with the competitors’ untimely improvement after just two weeks in the ballroom, the 12 remaining teams competing for the Mirrorball Trophy will take on Las Vegas-themed dances in Tuesday’s episode of the ABC competition.

There’s a three-way tie for first place heading into the second night of week two with Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Disney star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson, and pop star Tinashe and pro Brandon Armstrong all earning a 26/30 from the judges.

Trailing behind the other teams in the teens are Paralympian Danelle Umstead and pro Artem Chigvintsev, who were given an 18/30 by the judges, and Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, who scored a 17/30.

Here’s what the remaining 12 teams will be cooking up in the ballroom Tuesday evening:

Model Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will be performing a salsa to “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea after earning a 25/30 for their Argentine Tango Monday.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will perform a quickstep to “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr. after their 20/30 for Monday’s foxtrot.

Umstead and Chigvintsev will be performing a quickstep to “Luck Be a Lady,” which will be a live performance by Donny Osmond.

Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold will be taking on the quickstep to “Ladies Man,” which will be to a live performance by Boyz II Men after Monday’s 24/30 foxtrot.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will be taking on the jive Tuesday to “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas after scoring a 24/30 for their Monday samba.

Amabile and Johnson will be trying to work their way back from the bottom with a jazz number to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers after a 17/30 for their foxtrot Monday.

Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider and Emma Slater will be performing a jive to “King Creole” by Elvis Presley after earning a 23/30 for their Charleston Monday.

Di Pace and Burke will be performing a foxtrot to “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee after their chart-topping 26/30 quickstep Monday.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will be performing a samba to “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow after getting a 22/30 from the judges for their Monday waltz.

Manheim and Carson will be taking on the tango to “Ashes” by Celine Dion after their 26/30 Charleston Monday.

Despite her fractured foot, Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy are scheduled to perform a paso doble to “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil after earning a 21/30 for their cha cha Monday.

Tinashe and Armstrong will be putting their own twist on the cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears after their 26/30 Argentine Tango Monday.

Which of these teams will come out on top? And who will be going home?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC