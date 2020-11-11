'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Reunites With Season 18's Danica McKellar

✖

Tom Bergeron may not be the host of Dancing With the Stars anymore, but he still shares a connection to the ABC show's family. On Tuesday, Bergeron posted a photo of himself out on a lunch date with Danica McKellar, who competed on Season 18 of DWTS. Naturally, the former host's caption for the photo included a big dose of his trademark humor.

In the snap, McKellar and Bergeron can be seen seated at a table while enjoying their lunch outside. As Bergeron noted in the post, the pair dined at King's Fish House in Calabasas, which has outdoor seating amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The former DWTS host captioned the post with, "Best thing about lunch with @danicamckellar? She can do the tip math in her head." Bergeron ended the message with a wink emoji, as his comment references the fact that McKellar got a degree in Mathematics from UCLA. In the comments section of the post, McKellar wrote that "it was so lovely catching up!!"

McKellar previously competed on Season 18 of DWTS, which aired in 2014, alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair was eliminated during week 8, finishing in sixth place. Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis went on to win the season alongside her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. It's lovely to see Bergeron catching up with some of the contestants from seasons past. It's particularly nice to see given that fans are still currently broken up over the fact that Bergeron was fired from DWTS this past summer.

In July, Bergeron, who has hosted DWTS since its first season, announced that he would not be coming back for Season 29, which is currently airing on ABC. He wrote on Twitter, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" DWTS later announced that his co-host, Erin Andrews, would also not be returning. In an effort to take the show in a new creative direction, the series sought out Tyra Banks, who has replaced Bergeron as the host of the program. Not only is Banks the new host of DWTS, but she is also serving as one of the show's executive producers.