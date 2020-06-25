'Dancing With the Stars': Could 'Tiger King's Carole Baskin Appear on Season 29?

✖

Could Tiger King's Carole Baskin be sashaying her way out of Florida and onto the dance floor for Dancing With the Stars Season 29? With cast for the upcoming season being rounded out – former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe has been confirmed to be joining, and recent reports suggested that top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had been approached by producers – new clues may suggest that Baskin is well on her way to competing for a prize larger than Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo, the famed mirrorball trophy.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, a number of high profile names are being targeted as potential candidates for the 2020 outing. Along with CNN's Chris Cuomo, rocker Vince Neil, and Paris Jackson, producers are also eyeing Baskin to compete. Adding more meet to the theory is the fact that Bristowe, a confirmed competitor, mentioned Baskin as a competitor. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight just after Chris Harrison told her that she had been chosen to compete on the upcoming 29th season, Bristowe said that she "can't lose to Carole Baskin!"

While there has been no official word about whether or not Baskin's name has been tossed around as a potential contestant for the upcoming season, and it is unclear if Baskin would be up to doing it, Dancing With the Stars fans are certainly hoping that it becomes reality. Across social media, fans have been expressing their hopes to see the big cat rescuer join the lineup for the season, with one person writing that they "will feed myself to a tiger" if Baskin doesn't get a spot on the competition.

I would bet any amount of money that Carole Baskin ends up on Dancing With the Stars — share-uh-me (@cheramiefaith) April 5, 2020

Although it remains to be seen if fans' dreams will come true, Baskin certainly has her hands full, something that could potentially impact her answer if she were offered a spot on the dancing competition. Earlier this month, a U.S. District judge in Oklahoma City gave Baskin ownership of Exotic's 16.4-acre Wynnewood property as part of a $1 million trademark judgment. As part of the resolution, Baskin, along with her Big Cat Rescue organization, was also awarded control of several cars and cabins on the property, and the current zoo operator has to leave within 120 days and remove all animals on the property.