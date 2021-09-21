‘Dancing With the Stars’ Snubs Tom Bergeron in 30th Season Celebration Montage

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 kicked off Monday night with a montage of memorable moments from the first 29 seasons. The montage focused on emotional moments from the hundreds of contestants who appeared on the show during its history, as well as funny moments from the judges. Notably, the montage did not include any funny moments from dad-joke master Tom Bergeron, who co-hosted the first 28 seasons of Dancing With The Stars.

Before Season 29 began in September 2020, ABC and DWTS producers announced they would be moving on from Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The two were later replaced by a single host, Tyra Banks. Despite Banks’ long resume and career hosting shows, even winning two Emmys for The Tyra Banks Show, fans on Twitter were not happy and criticized her non-stop. Bergeron has also made it very clear that he is not returning, even telling one fan on Sept. 13 that he was fired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Really disappointed in dwts not acknowledging Tom Bergeron in the 30 seasons of dwts montage when he was a HUGE part of it for the first 28 of them and did nothing to be let go — emily (@emilykpatton) September 21, 2021

Pro dancers have publicly praised Banks for her performance on the show so far.”I think she did an amazing job,” Emma Slater told Us Weekly over the summer. “I really did. I think her personality.. She’s larger than life. She’s absolutely gorgeous. I would have loved to have gotten to know her more on a personal level. Because of COVID we couldn’t, but I think she did a phenomenal job.”

Slater’s husband and fellow pro Sasha Farber noted that Banks’ first season went well, considering it was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic and no audience members were in the ballroom.”I think the show did such a great job,” Faber said. “Like, that’s when COVID was in the midst of it and we were the only show that did a live show in the studio and we managed to do it so safely. The crew were incredible.”

Bergeron is going to land somewhere soon. On Sept. 7, he teased a new job at NBC but has yet to explain what the new show will be. “While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon,” Bergeron tweeted. On Sept. 8, he revealed that he is filming a guest spot on a sitcom for the peacock network.