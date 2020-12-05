'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Posts Sunny 'Morning' Photo After Shooting Down Return

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared his first Instagram post since his latest interview, in which he implied he would never return to the show, on Saturday. Bergeron shared a gorgeous California view, alongside a pun-filled caption with fans. Bergeron hosted Dancing With the Stars for 15 years until this summer when ABC replaced him and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks for Season 29.

"Orange ya glad it's morning?" Bergeron wrote, adding a side-eye emoji. The three photos Bergeron shared had an orange hue over a swimming pool. Fans were impressed with the picture, with many expressing their jealousy of the view. "WOWZA, you are blessed to experience this every day," one person wrote. "You're definitely not [in] Boston!!! Snowing wicked bad," another wrote, referring to the snowstorm that hit Boston Saturday. Bergeron, 65, was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, near Boston, and started his broadcasting career there.

The amazing photo came a few days after Bergeron spoke with TV Guide Magazine about his future with Dancing With the Stars. Unfortunately for fans, Bergeron said the "train has left the station" and he does not know when he would be back on the show. He thanked fans for sticking by him, but added, "I don't hold it against anybody if they" watch the show without him.

In the same interview, Bergeron said his favorite part of being on DWTS was the connections he built over the years with the "people who were on camera and behind the camera." The former America's Funniest Home Videos host "used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff. It helped create a sense of solidarity," he explained. "And then we'd try to sober up the next day." Bergeron has been an unavoidable presence on television for decades, but he is not sure what his future holds. "I've hosted every format imaginable. There's no real fire in my gut to do it again," he told TV Guide. "Having said that, I'm always open to surprises."

ABC's decision to move on from Bergeron and Andrews on DWTS was a shocker, and many fans made it clear they were not happy throughout the season. Executive producer Andrew Llinares told Entertainment Tonight the move was about "evolution" to refresh the show. "It's taken it to a new place, in terms of moving fast and feeling different," Linares said of the switch to Banks. "I think that there's a real danger when a show has been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm of it. It doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it, just that it gets a little boring."