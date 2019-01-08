‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals She’s ‘Not Speaking’ to Multiple Former Partners

Sharna Burgess has been a full-time pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars since Season 16, which means she’s had quite a few partners during her time on the ABC competition show.

Naturally, she’s not best friends with every single one, and the pro dancer revealed on Instagram over the weekend that there are a few men she isn’t even speaking to.

Burgess was chatting with fans on her Instagram Story when one asked, “Do you keep in touch with your celebrity partners?”

“Some, not all,” Burgess replied. “Go on…guess who I DON’T speak to.”

The 33-year-old’s first celebrity partner was Andy Dick, followed by NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, figure skater Charlie White, talk show host Tavis Smiley, Army veteran Noah Galloway, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, race car driver James Hinchcliffe, bull rider Bonner Bolton, basketball coach Derek Fisher and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Burgess later made clear that her most recent partner, Bobby Bones, was not on her no-speaking list, saying that the two are now “even closer” than they were when they competed together.

“He’s one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me,” she said. “I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. He isn’t good at receiving love and praise…but he deserves it all the time.”

Burgess and Bones took home the mirrorball trophy during DWTS‘ Season 27 in the fall of 2018, a year Burgess told fans was a reflective one for her.

“What I can say in short is my whole 2018 was about understanding myself more, why I would make the choices I did, prioritize what I did,” she told fans when asked what she had learned about herself recently. “Why things [hurt] the way they did and why I felt stuck. In the process of reflection and discovery and healing, the [greatest] gift has been the freedom of negativity, and the presence of so much love and gratitude in my life.”

This year, Burgess is hoping to return to the ballroom, and while DWTS won’t be airing a spring season in 2019, Burgess recently told Entertainment Tonight that she’s certain there will be a Season 28.

“We’re trying to figure out what we wanna do with that spring/summer time for us,” she said of herself and the other pro dancers. “We’re going to confirm that date.”

“This show is such a fan favorite,” she continued. “I mean, come on, it’s not going anywhere! We’re gonna do 30, 35, maybe 45 seasons! I’ll have babies and be married, retired by that point, but this is DWTS… it isn’t going anywhere.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta