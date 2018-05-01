‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Shuts Down Josh Norman ‘Showmancing’ Rumors

Sharna Burgess and Josh Norman are keeping their chemistry confined to the ballroom.

While fans are already shipping the Dancing With the Stars pair even prior to the Monday, April 30 premiereon ABC of the all-athletes season, Burges set the record straight about the nature of their relationship while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am the only single woman on the show, so naturally if there is anyone that people are gonna think there is a showmance for, I am your girl, apparently,” Burgess joked after Mirai Nagasu told the publication Thursday that everyone was leaving the showmances to the fan favorite pro.

“What would our shipping name even be?” she asked. “‘#TeamNoWeAreNotDating!”

Burgess and Norman have actually coined the name #TeamBackThatPassUp, and will be dancing on Monday’s premiere to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

Norman came into the competition with a “signature body roll,” Burgess said, adding, “We’re going to see some abs in week one. That’s for sure.”

But to really polish his skills, Burgess sent him to ballet class.

“I was in there trying to learn how to get my posture right… the little girls are just laughing at me the whole time!” Norman revealed. “But I did it because I want to win this competition, as bad enough as it is.”

“I got all the things in this Cha Cha… We got some tricks in it, some wow moments all within the rules and obviously abs,” Burgess said, explaining that they’re pulling out all the stops for night one. “I mean, what do you want more from Cha Cha, Bruno Mars, fantastic!”

Burgess also opened up about her friend, Peta Murgatroyd’s absence from the show while she tours with Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy.

“I mean, I don’t think it [changes the vibe], in all honesty. We’re all good friends and not having them with us doesn’t make it a loss necessarily,” she expressed. “We’re very proud of what they’re doing on the road. Their show is incredible.”

“I can’t wait to see it myself. I’ve been stalking them on YouTube and Instagram to try and see it, but knowing that part of our fam is out there crushing it and doing something great I think is really special,” she continued. “I think it gives a great opportunity for other people that haven’t gotten the chance to shine in that light to get an opportunity.”

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.