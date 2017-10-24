Reality

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Shania Twain Gets Slammed for Her Guest Judging

Shania Twain‘s performance as a guest judge on tonight’s episode of Dancing With The Stars did not please viewers.

The country music legend gave Drew Scott‘s performance a nine score, but the other judges trashed their dance to “Legend” by The Score. Len Goodman thought the action movie-themed dance was so bad that Scott and his partner, Emma Slater, might be in danger of being eliminated.

Some Twitter users were angry that Twain offered no insight into the dance. “When guest judges are on DWTS and [know] nothing about dance it’s annoying because they’re way too nice,” Amy G. wrote.

Reese Lukehart was just confused as to why Twain was there.

Another fan just wants ABC to stop using guest judges. They aren’t offering enough analysis to justify them being there, according to fans.

Another fan thought Twain’s comments made no sense.

Another fan criticized Twain’s voice.

Twain is on DWTS since she is also set to perform. She will sing “Soldier,” a new single from the album Now. The record was released last month, and was her first album of new material since 2002’s Up!.

