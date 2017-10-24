‘Dancing With the Stars’: Shania Twain Gets Slammed for Her Guest Judging

Shania Twain‘s performance as a guest judge on tonight’s episode of Dancing With The Stars did not please viewers.

The country music legend gave Drew Scott‘s performance a nine score, but the other judges trashed their dance to “Legend” by The Score. Len Goodman thought the action movie-themed dance was so bad that Scott and his partner, Emma Slater, might be in danger of being eliminated.

Some Twitter users were angry that Twain offered no insight into the dance. “When guest judges are on DWTS and [know] nothing about dance it’s annoying because they’re way too nice,” Amy G. wrote.

when guest judges are on DWTS and no nothing about dance it’s annoying because they’re way too nice — Amy G. (@amytx84) October 24, 2017

Reese Lukehart was just confused as to why Twain was there.

@ShaniaTwain judging on #DWTS??? Like wtf are you saying?? — Reese Lukehart (@Tsaadmiral74) October 24, 2017

Another fan just wants ABC to stop using guest judges. They aren’t offering enough analysis to justify them being there, according to fans.

.@DancingABC needs to lose the celebrity guest judges. They bring nothing to the show and are usually annoying AF #DWTS — @Clio_the_Leo 🌂 (@Clio_the_Leo) October 24, 2017

Another fan thought Twain’s comments made no sense.

Oh….Shania….girl u seem like you’re struggling with your words as a judge 😳#DWTS #ANightAtTheMovies pic.twitter.com/PY0r1MgEED — Fan of Reality TV (@realitytvfan31) October 24, 2017

What is Shania trying to say??? Lmao why is she judging tonigh?? #dwts — Mayra🌻 (@mayradgp) October 24, 2017

Another fan criticized Twain’s voice.

#ShaniaTwain is talking as if she’s recovering from oral surgery and got a mouthful of cotton. And painkillers. It’s very strange. #DWTS — Alicia McKinny (@acmckinny) October 24, 2017

#DWTS Shania Twain calling that dance the most innovative and creative shows she clearly doesn’t watch this show….. — Sarah Runyan (@SarahRunyan) October 24, 2017

Is Shania Twain on drugs or what lol?! annoying as Af!! #DWTS25 — Coty (@Cotyhh) October 24, 2017

Twain is on DWTS since she is also set to perform. She will sing “Soldier,” a new single from the album Now. The record was released last month, and was her first album of new material since 2002’s Up!.