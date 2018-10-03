‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home Second Team of Season 27

Paralympian Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev are done with their time on Dancing With the Stars!

The Paralympian and pro partner were sent home Tuesday during the week two elimination ceremony that followed New York City and Las Vegas theme nights this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair had a tough week, getting a 19/30 Tuesday with a fluid quickstep to “Luck Be a Lady,” set to a live performance by Donny Osmond after Monday’s 18/30 for their cha cha to “Welcome to New York” and apparently didn’t get enough of a boost from voting fans to keep them in the competition.

Here’s how the other teams did in Tuesday’s dances:

Model Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten earned a 24/30 for their salsa to “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea after earning a 25/30 for their Argentine Tango Monday.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess were told to “tone it down” after their quickstep to “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr., earning a score of 19/30 after their 20/30 for Monday’s foxtrot.

Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold may have had a few technical errors in their quickstep to “Ladies Man,” set to a live performance by Boyz II Men, but earned a 23/30 after Monday’s 24/30 foxtrot.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe earned a 24/30 for their lively jive Tuesday to “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas after scoring a 24/30 for their Monday samba.

Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson may have been a little “off tempo” in their jazz number to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers, but earned a 18/30 after getting a 17/30 for their foxtrot Monday.

Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider and Emma Slater were docked for a slightly less energetic performance with a 20/30 a jive to “King Creole” by Elvis Presley after earning a 23/30 for their Charleston Monday.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke earned a 26/30 from the judges for their steamy foxtrot to “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee after their chart-topping 26/30 quickstep Monday.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber were praised for their samba to “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow with a 24/30 after earning a 22/30 from the judges for their Monday waltz.

Disney star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson stunned the judges with their fiery tango to “Ashes” by Celine Dion, earning a 26/30 after their 26/30 Charleston Monday.

Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 20/30 for their powerful paso doble to “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil after earning a 21/30 for their cha cha Monday, despite her fractured foot.

Pop star Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong performed a sexy cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears after their 26/30 Argentine Tango Monday, earning them another 26/30.

What will next week bring for the remaining teams?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC