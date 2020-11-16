'Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals: See the Complete Lineup for Season 28's Week 10

✖

Dancing With the Stars is turning up the heat in the ballroom this week, as the top six celebrity teams compete for a spot in the finals, facing the intimidating double elimination during Monday's show. Fans can cast their votes live for their favorite teams as the Dancing With the Stars' semifinals air Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In the last week before the finals, there will be two rounds of performances for the top teams as they vie for a spot in the finals. In the first round, the celebrities and their pro partners will get a second chance at a dance style they previously struggled with this season for their redemption dance. In the second round, the pairs will dance a variety of new styles as they aim to show everything they have to the judges before it's too late.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. For their new dance, the pair will dance a contemporary routine to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks.

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption cha cha to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior. For their new dance, the two will perform a Viennese waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus.

Actress Justina Machado of One Day at a Time and pro partner Sasha Farber will perform a redemption tango to "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge. For their new dance, the two will perform a contemporary routine to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler.

Rapper Nelly and pro partner Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Paso Doble to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid. The pair will then take to the floor with their new dance, a jive to "Jump Jive An’ Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Catfish host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles. Then, for the pair's new dance, they will dance a contemporary routine to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro partner Britt Stewart will perform a redemption salsa to "X" by the Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G. For their new dance, the team will perform a jazz dance to "I Lived" by One Republic.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Votes can be cast during the live show via ABC's website, the ABC app and via text at the number corresponding to each contestant broadcast during the show.