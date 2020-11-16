'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Hits Back at Trolls 'Bullying' Over Controversial Scoring

✖

Carrie Ann Inaba has been criticized for what many have perceived to be unfair scoring on Dancing With the Stars, but the judge more so has grown irate over the bullying she has received from some viewers. She fired back at the negativity she has received, declaring that will not stand for the bullying.

“We’ve had enough of it in our country,” Inaba told US Weekly, going on to say that that has become “sick” of what she has been seeing come her way. The origins of her judging critiques actually goes back to last season when former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown was competing and often took the toughest feedback from Inaba as opposed to the other two judges, leaving many fans to wonder why she was so tough on her. It only intensified this season when another member of Bachelor Nation, Kaitlyn Bristowe, was visibly upset over the harsh comments thrown her way by Inaba. Making the situation even more complicated is that Bristowe’s partner, Artem Chigvintsev, happens to be Inaba’s ex-boyfriend, making many fans wonder if he’s the reason she is judging so harshly.

Inaba has addressed the rumors of her being tougher on certain performers already this season. She told Entertainment Tonight that whatever the perception may be, it’s not true. She said she is “happy for them” and how well they have done up until this point as they prepare for the semifinals on Monday’s episode. Her apparent beef with Bristowe and Chigvintsev seemed to not hold up during the last set of dances after she, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough awarded them 10s to complete the perfect score, their first of the season. “We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate,” Inaba told the two after their dance, implying that it’s been nothing but tough love throughout the season and nothing personal.

Bristowe had also addressed the rumors after Inaba previously told her it seemed she “gave up” the week before, saying she felt her “spirit dropped” on the floor. Bristowe told PEOPLE after the show that it was “soul crushing” to hear that after the work she and Chigvintsev put in that week, explaining that she has never once giving up at any point during the competition.

Dancing With the Stars will kick off the semifinals on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with five other pairs remaining in addition to Bristowe and Chigvintsev.