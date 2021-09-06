‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Convinced a Spice Girl Is Joining Season 30

Is Dancing With the Stars getting an extra dose of spice this season? Ahead of Wednesday’s full cast reveal on Good Morning America, the ABC dance competition show has been teasing the celebrity dancers competing for the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, and fans are convinced Mel C of the Spice Girls is on the cast list.

Ahead of the season premiere Monday, Sept. 20, Dancing With the Stars‘ Instagram account has been using emojis to tease the cast, dropping in one post that a Capricorn celeb could be described with the microphone, pepper, flexed arm, star, and football emojis. “You definitely wannabe watching out for this celeb,” the post was captioned. “She’s bringing the fire and spice to the #DWTS ballroom. Can you guess based on these clues?”

Based on the emojis and the reference to “Wannabe” in the caption, fans were convinced Sporty Spice was hitting the ballroom, with most of the comments including her name as their guess. “Melanie C from the Spice Girls!!!!” one person wrote, as another commented, “Def Mel c – sporty spice!!!!!!”

While those fans will have to wait until Wednesday to see if their guess is correct, DWTS did reveal two celebrity contestants already! YouTube star and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa will compete this year in the first same-sex dance couple, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will be competing with her male partner, who has yet to be announced. Other stars rumored to appear this season include Olivia Jade Giannulli, Matt James and Kenya Moore, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Making their return to the ballroom after a year off for their pregnancies are pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold. Also competing on the female pros’ side are Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Sharna Burgess. The male pros taking on the season are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Artem Chigvintsev. Chigvintsev will be going for a two-year win streak this year as he and celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the win last year. Don’t miss the full cast announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and tune in for the Season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.