'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Reportedly Casts a Former Bachelor

✖

Another member of Bachelor Nation is testing their luck in the ballroom. After attempting to find love during Season 15 of the hit reality TV series, former Bachelor Matt James will reportedly be joining the growing list of celebrities vying for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 30, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.

James' addition to the Season 30 roster first reported on by Us Weekly Wednesday afternoon. Neither ABC nor James have yet commented on the report. He joins several other former members of Bachelor Nation to sashay their way onto the DWTS stage. Former contestants include Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who took home the Season 29 Mirrorball Trophy. This will be the latest credit for James, who made his reality TV debut on The Bachelor Season 25 earlier this year. His time on the hit dating series saw him ending up with contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

With Dancing With the Stars Season 30 just around the corner, the ABC competition series has begun rounding out its cast. It was previously confirmed that JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee are set to compete. Several outlets have also reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season, though her addition has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, when Siwa takes the stage, she will make history as the first celebrity to dance with a pro of the same sex. The young star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year.

"I'm excited that I get to do it. I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before... Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it's really special," Siwa said. "There [are] a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through,. Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to." Host Tyra Banks weighed in on the decision, saying "You're making history, JoJo. This is history."

The remainder of the DWTS Season 30 cast will be unveiled on Sept. 8 on Good Morning America. At this time, celebrity/professional dancer pairs have not been confirmed. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are set to return as judges, with Tyra Banks resuming hosting duties.