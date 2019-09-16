‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The wait for a new Dancing With The Stars season is finally over. After skipping a spring cycle, the chase for the Mirror Ball Trophy will resume on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There has already been major drama surrounding the season, even before anyone hit the dance floor. We’ve already lost a contestant, saw a firestorm of controversy and even had a last-minute breakup before the show.

Even if you are not near a television tonight, you can still stream DWTS at ABC.com. There is an ABC live stream available to those with cable or satellite subscriptions. Residents of Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco can stream with a participating TV provider log-in. DirecTV customers in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach can also stream the network.

Many local ABC stations and affiliates are available on Internet TV platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling and Fubo. These services typically offer limited-time trials before your credit card is charged.

This season of DWTS features one of the best rosters of celebrity contestants in recent years, with a mix of singers, actors, athletes, models and even a controversial political figure. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are back as hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman are the judges once again.

The cast features: NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; former NBA star Lamar Odom; Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke; The Supremes’ Mary Wilson; county singer Lauren Alaina; Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, The Office star Kate Flannery; model Sailor Brinkley-Cook; comedian Kel Mitchell; Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek; and President Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was set to dance this season, but she broke her arm during rehearsals. She was replaced by her daughter, Sailor.

“Of course she is devastated. She was really loving this experience, having a fantastic time and she was doing great learning the routine,” a source told PEOPLE. “Literally what happened was a freak accident that required major surgery. She’s been working so hard and loving it, and for this to happen just a couple days before? It’s awful.”

ABC chose not to reveal the pro dance partners before the premiere for the first time in the show’s history. Fans know Artem Chigvintzev and Sharna Burgess are not returning, and were replaced by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. The returning pros are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.

Photo credit: ABC/Justin Stephens