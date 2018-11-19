All the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Finale Couples Who Could Win

On Monday night, four celebrities will take the Dancing With The Stars stage for a shot at the Mirror Ball during the season 27 finale. They include former Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alexis Ren and country music radio show host Bobby Bones.

Last week’s semi-finals had a dramatic and surprising ending. While former Bachelorette contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile was expected to be cut thanks to his low scores all season long, Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace’s elimination was a jaw-dropper. Di Pace earned four perfect scores during the season, including two after his semi-finals dances. Fans at home were so shocked they demanded a recount.

Di Pace graciously accepted his elimination, but it highlighted the struggles some lesser-known contestants face when it comes to the fan vote, even when they pull off spectacular dances.

Scroll on to meet the final four couples before the DWTS Season 27 finale kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Bones and his pro dance partner, Sharna Burgess, have the lowest average score of the final four with a 22.1/30. Their highest score is 24, which they earned for their Viennese waltz to Chris Janson’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” during “Country Night” and their jive to the Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin’” during the semi-finals.

Bones has continued hosting his radio show during the season, and once apologized for his low scores.

“Leaps and bounds. He’s a completely different dancer now,” Burgess said earlier this month. “Bobby Bones started not knowing how to put one foot in front of the other when it came to dance, and now he can lead me around the dance floor, understand what steps are when I say them, and pick up a routine in a matter of hours instead of weeks.”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Evanna Lynch, best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the last four Harry Potter movies, has certainly improved from her low 18/30 score during the first week.

In Week 6, she and pro dancer Keo Motsepe picked up a 29/30. They earned their first perfect score after their semi-finals dance to Andra Day and Common’s “Stand Up For Something.”

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

At 17, Milo Manheim was the youngest DWTS contestant this season. He starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies and is the son of Emmy-winning The Practice actress Camryn Manheim.

Throughout the season, he has shown incredible enthusiasm with pro dancer Witney Carson. The duo have earned 29’s three times, including twice on semi-finals night. On Halloween night, Manheim and Carson picked up a perfect 30/30 score for their Contemporary dance to 2WEI’s version of “Toxic.”

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Alexis Ren, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2018 Rookie of the Year, and pro dancer Alan Bersten have started a showmance and made it to the finals. The duo have scored several strong performances throughout the season, including a percent 30/30 for their second semi-finals dance. Despite their high judge’s scores, they were the last to be called safe three times this season, including after the semi-finals.

At the end of their dances, the judges often commented on the chemistry between the two, which has blossomed into an off-stage romance. She even dedicated her first semi-finals dance to him.

“Alexis’ smile lights up the room,” Bersten said in a clip during Country Night. “You know, she’s funny, she’s kind, she has a huge heart. I want to be 100 percent certain before I tell her how I’m feeling. I have a lot to think about.”