‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer Survived Another Week, But Not Everyone Is Happy

A stunner hit the floor as Dancing With The Stars sent home another pair after all of the dancers were kept safe during Disney week. With many of the performances garnering high scores in the upper 20s, it made for a difficult decision when it came time to send one home. The fan vote proved to not be kind to two of the top performers, leaving the lowest score of the night safe for another week.

Sean Spicer brought in his highest scores of the season with a trio of 7s to bring in a 21 a week after getting a 19 for a combined tally of 40. With four pairs remaining (in no particular order) to hear their names called for safety, it was Spicer and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, who received the good news, leaving Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Ally Brooke as the eventual bottom two.

Cook had her best dance of the season with a 27 while Brooke continued to score well with a 25 to bring in the highest combined score of Weeks 5 and 6 with 52.

The survival of Spicer not only left Brinkley-Cook, who was sent packing, in distress, but it caused quite a reaction on social media.

“Honestly, Sean Spicer should have went home the first week. The fact that he is still there and that Sailor was eliminated before him is absolutely ridiculous,” one user remarked on Twitter.

How has Sean Spicer not been eliminated yet??! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/FGJ7ll3P4Z — Alexandria Johnson (@Allyj96) October 22, 2019

#DWTS absolutely ridiculous that Sailor went home and Sean Spicer is still there. What good are the new judges rules if they can’t fix this??? — Lynn Shepherd (@LynnShep49) October 22, 2019

Why is Sean Spicer still passing through all these dances, when he’s the worst one there? Talk about BS. #DWTS — ♥Dawn♥ (@TwilightRose372) October 22, 2019

Many fans of the show have pointed to the new rule changes not having much of an impact. During the first episode, Tom Bergeron announced that the bottom two vote-getters will face a vote from the three judges, who have the power to determine who of the two goes home.

Fans feel that’s not doing much when lower scores continue to advance and some of the top performers find themselves facing elimination.

Dancing With the Stars will air next Monday at 8 p.m. ET with a special Halloween theme.