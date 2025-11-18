‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Reportedly Threatens to Quit — But She’s Hitting Back at the Rumors

One Dancing With the Stars pro is hitting back at rumors that she’s threatening to quit.

The U.S. Sun previously reported that Daniella Karagach has allegedly been upset about the feedback her husband and fellow pro, Pasha Pashkov, has been receiving from judges.

This comes after Pashkov was told by Carrie Ann Inaba that he had “repetitive” choreography. He and celebrity partner Danielle Fishel were eliminated on Nov. 4 during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. The Sun claims that producers are reportedly considering letting Pashkov go next season, with one source telling the news outlet that the situation has caused “some tension with Daniella on the set and behind the scenes because she will fight tooth and nail for Pasha.”

“[Daniella] will stick up for him and fight for him harder than anything, so she’s not happy with some of the comments production and the judges have made on camera and off camera,” they continued. “She’s warned them that if he gets fired, she will walk too. And they cannot afford to lose her.”

Fans have no need to worry that Karagach, who many believe to be one of the best pros for her choreography, is intending to leave, regardless of what happens with her husband. A rep for Karagach confirmed to Cosmopolitan that the rumors are not true. “The rumors reported by The Sun and other outlets about Daniella are entirely false. Unfortunately, this season has been rife with speculation and baseless stories. We want to be clear that there is no truth to these claims.”

Daniella Karagach joined DWTS in 2019 for Season 28. She and basketball player Iman Shumpert won in Season 30, and the pro earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography for their contemporary to “I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix)” for Halloween Week. Karagach and Pashkov tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first daughter, Nikita, in 2023 after suffering a miscarriage the previous year.

Meanwhile, Karagach and reality TV star/content creator Dylan Efron are preparing to head into the semi-finals for Season 34. Tuesday’s episode will be Prince Night, and the two will be doing a tango to “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha cha to “Kiss.” This season of DWTS has been unpredictable, and there’s no telling who will survive and whose journey will end before making it to the finals. It all starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.