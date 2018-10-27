‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Disney Night

On Dancing With The Stars Disney night, the teams dazzled with well-rehearsed dances set to famous Disney songs, but it was not completely without mistakes. During her dance with former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, Lindsay Arnold suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Early on in their Charelston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules, one of Arnold’s shoes broke. Despite the show malfunction, the dance went off without a hitch and earned praise from all three judges.

Ware helped put the shoe back on, prompting Tom Bergeron to say, “Hercules becomes a prince.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance the “breakthrough” from Ware and Arnold they had been hoping for all season and “it couldn’t have come at a better time.” She never even noticed Arnold was missing a shoe because of Ware’s “partnering skills.”

“It was jam-packed with kicks, grits, lifts and… that is like a Disney movie,” judge Len Goodman said. “You finish it and you just feel great. I thought you did a wonderful job. Full of attack, full of energy.”

Judge Bruno Tonioni showed his usual enthusiasm, telling Ware he could even be on Broadway. “You were always the leading man,” he told Ware, before praising his Charleston.

“You’re very, very lightfooted. You never missed a beat,” Tonioni said. He told Arnold she is turning into a “satellite” because she spends so much time in the air. He called it Ware’s most complete performance to date.

“You don’t even need shoes really,” Bergeron told Arnold.

Afterwards, Arnold told Erin Andrews she kept the shoe from falling off during the dance by clenching her toes really hard.

In the end, Inaba and Tonioni gave Arnold and Ware 9’s, but Goodman gave them an 8. That gave them a 26/30 score for the dance.

Right after the dance, Ware turned to Twitter to plead for votes from fans.

“The Charleston = Out. Of. Breath But how can you not have fun on #DisneyNight Its awesome being here with so many dope & talented people,” Ware wrote. “Plz call & vote to keep us safe.”

