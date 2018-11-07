‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Sends Final Message to DeMarcus Ware Following Elimination

Lindsay Arnold is bidding her Dancing With the Stars partner DeMarcus Ware farewell with a hilarious final message after the two were shockingly sent home in Monday’s elimination.

The professional dancer shared a video from a fan account on her own Instagram page Tuesday, in which 10 of the pair’s most dangerous stunts from their time on the ABC dance competition were named and ranked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just saying….. we did that [Ware] [prayer hands emoji],” she captioned the clips. “This video made me so so so happy!!!! [Ware], I am beyond proud of you!! First off this video should be proof enough to you that I did NOT take it easy on you this season… lol [crying laughing emoji]. but every single week you rose to the occasion and gave me everything you had!!

She continued, “Thank you for making this such a fun season and for being everything and more in a partner. Love you lots!! [Dancing With the Stars], thanks to @im_an_arnold_fan for making this video!”

Ware and Arnold were eliminated in a shocking upset after earning a 27/30 from the judges for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” alongside Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and his pro partner Emma Slater, who picked up a 25/30 for their Jazz dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

Now there are only six couples remaining in the competition for the Mirrorball Trophy — model Alexis Ren and her pro dancer Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC