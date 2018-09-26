‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke on Why She Doesn’t Want Her Future Kids to Be Dancers

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is excited to become a mom, but she hopes they won’t follow in her path!

The 34-year-old recently got engaged to actor Matthew Lawrence, 38, in May, and she revealed to Us Weekly Tuesday are already thinking about having children together.

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever … they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”

The soon-to-be-married couple is currently adjusting to cohabitation and expanding their family with all kinds of furry friends!

“Matt’s moved in now, but now he’s moving in his animals, because he has a lot of animals, so he’s been busy,” she said. “He’s building a zoo in my house for the animals. The tortoises just came over and the baby tortoises. The 25-foot-long iguana’s on its way. He’s building, like, a gated, cage. I come home sometimes at midnight, and he’s down there working … I’m marrying his iguana and his tortoises!”

Burke has been incredibly busy recently, working on both Dancing With the Stars, airing currently, and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which premieres Oct. 7, but she said she’d love for her and her future husband to get some alone time away from it all prior to their wedding.

“I definitely want to do that,” she said. “Matt has been so supportive and he’s so sweet. I come home to, like, dinner. Even if I come home at two in the morning, there’s a plate of food for me, or he’ll try to get up early and make me breakfast.”

Burke is currently paired with Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace on Dancing With the Stars, performing a salsa to “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B in Monday’s premiere and earning a score of 22 that kept them safe through Tuesday.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and her partner Gleb Savchenko weren’t so lucky, however. The two were eliminated Tuesday after performing a salsa to “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainzon Monday and a salsa to “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefanon Tuesday.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC Sunday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Cheryl Burke