‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Allison Holker to Return for Special Halloween Performance Monday

One of Dancing With the Stars fans’ all-time favorite pros will be returning to the ballroom Monday night for a special Halloween performance.

Allison Holker, who appeared on seasons 19-20 and 23 of the ABC dancing competition, will be performing a special number alongside husband, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and pro dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, to a number the network calls “delightfully eerie” and teased is based on a music video from Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween.”

Their performance will be one of many, as America’s Best Dance Crew winners, the Jabbawockeez, are set to perform a “horrifyingly entertaining” dance behind their spooky signature white masks.

And of course, the DWTS pros and competitors have a frightfully fun opening number planned to the Halloween classic song, “Purple People Eater,” choreographed by Dancing With the Stars: Juniors judge Mandy Moore.

Holker and her husband have recently been taking a break from competing in dance themselves, taking a seat behind the judges’ table instead. Boss has been appearing as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance?, which made him a household name when he first entered the national scene, while Holker has taken on a role on E!’s Funny Dance Show.

In an interview with PopCulture.com this August, the two opened up about what it was like changing roles in the reality dance competition world.

“I mean, look, it’s a full circle situation,” Boss said. “It’s something that I think that both of us really appreciate because it’s one thing to just kind of be appointed to a judge table. Just to be cast on the show, to be appointed to the judge table. And it’s another thing to actually go through the experience — to know what it is to dance as a contestant then choreograph, then come back as a professional partner.”

He added, “I think we’re bringing a lot of expertise to judging tables that I think is needed. The little bit of empathy as well for people that are going through the contest.”

“It’s really incredible to be able to give back to the community in a different way. It’s very new, it’s very exciting,” Holker agreed. There’s an additional bonus to the new role too!

“Man, my body is not nearly as sore. I get home from working and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I can still move,’” she joked.

At the time, she made a promise that the couple is sure to fulfill in Monday’s performance: “Man, anytime we’re on a dance floor though, we’re still gonna bust a move.”

We can’t wait to see!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

