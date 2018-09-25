‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Nikki Glaser Injured Prior to the Premiere

Nikki Glaser almost didn’t make it to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom! The comedian revealed during Monday’s season 27 premiere that she was injured over the weekend, leaving her future on the show in flux for a while.

The comedian, who is paired with pro Gleb Savchenko, revealed her injury when host Tom Bergeron asked about her “questionable” status following her salsa to “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz.

“I was [injured],” she replied. “I was dancing like a scarecrow trying to figure skate, and now I feel I just dance. I’m a dancer, Tom.”

She didn’t go into what her exact injury was, but it may have contributed to the performance judges slammed as “jagged” and “stiff.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba advised her to practice getting her whole body to work together during her performances, at which point Glaser quipped she would try and get her body parts to “hook up” and improve her fluidity.

She wasn’t the only competitor to suffer an injury during the first two and a half weeks of practice. Radio personality Bobby Bones told PEOPLE Monday that he had been elbowed twice in the mouth by partner Sharna Burgess during practice after he messed up his positioning.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he said in reference to having to file a dental claim. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. She was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”

“You know, things aren’t supposed to bend certain ways,” he added of his sore ankles and knees. “I’m feeling pretty good. The cuts have healed.”

Burgess said she thought her partner was really doing well so early on, adding, “He’s doing amazing. He came into this a few weeks ago with absolutely no experience, no confidence, no idea of whether he could or couldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s been two and a half weeks of him really starting to grow and really starting to enjoy it and embrace dance and improve a lot.”

Photo credit: ABC