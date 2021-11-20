‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman’s ‘Booty’ Remark Raises Eyebrows

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to on-air gaffes and awkward live moments, and this week was no different. The ABC reality competition held its semi-final round on Monday night, and judge Len Goodman’s review of one routine raised eyebrows at home. Goodman, 77, supervised contestant Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev’s rhumba and emphasized the importance of hip movement. “Hip action is one of the keys to the rumba,” Goodman said during the pre-taped package.

Some colorful remarks followed, including, “Yum yum pig’s bum,” and, after seeing the final routine, “Tooty fruity what a booty! That was working, I tell ya.” The odd remarks were then stressed again when Tyra Banks went into a British accent to transition to judge Derek Hough, saying, “What did you think of the booty, Derek?” Hough quickly brushed off the awkwardness and moved on. Viewers at home took note, though, and made sure to call out the absurdity of the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slide 1

https://twitter.com/heathaxox/status/1460416540793360384?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Hearing Len say booty makes me feel uncomfortable…” one DWTS viewer wrote. Another added, “Never say that again, Len.”

Slide 2

“Len was a little creepy,” a third person wrote. Another person wrote, “Hip, hip hooray. Len is funny sometimes.”

Slide 3

https://twitter.com/BbcanHav3not/status/1460416769068343298?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

However, some were less thrown off by his language and more by his score. He gave the routine a 10, causing many to say he was playing favorites.

Slide 4

https://twitter.com/nikkifhall/status/1460416859145216007?s=20

“Len definitely has his favourites!” one detractor tweeted. “That Rumba by Melora did not deserve a 10.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/laurenraab/status/1460416500091793411?s=20

“Of course Len made sure he gave his fave Melora a 10,” another person wrote. “Not that I’m complaining b/c I love her; he just cracks me up.”