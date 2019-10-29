‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Stuns Judges With Shocking Injury Reveal

During Dancing With the Stars Halloween night, country singer Lauren Alaina revealed she suffered multiple broken ribs before taking to the dance floor Monday night. Alaina said she injured one rib during the first week of the show. The only sign that something might have been wrong during her dance with pro partner Glab Savchenko came when she slipped.

Alaina recovered so nicely from her slip that judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli still praised their Argentine tango to Sarah Vaughn’s “Whatever Lola Wants.” They awarded her a 27/30, with Alaina earning her first 9 of the season from Goodman.

After Alaina, who was dressed as a vampire Marilyn Monroe, came up to speak with Erin Andrews, she made the shocking reveal. Andrews told the audience that Alaina has a “messed up rib.” Alaina said she had four hurt ribs, shocking the judges.

“When [Inaba] said my core looked strong, I looked at Gleb because all I have been trying to do is pretend like my ribs aren’t broken,” a breathless Alaina said. “I fractured the one on the left the first week of the show. I haven’t had these X-rayed, but… they don’t look great.”

Alaina earned a round of applause, while Andrews praised her for fighting through such a difficult injury.

“She’s so strong. I’m so proud that she got through it,” Savchenko said. “We had a tough week and I’m really proud of you. You did a great job.”

Alaina’s revelation on Monday means she has been earning great scores despite not being at 100 percent. Last week, she picked up a 26/30 for an emotional dance to “The Other Side,” a song she wrote about her late stepfather, Sam Ramker. Alaina co-wrote the song with Jon Night and Zach Kale.

“I wrote ‘The Other Side’ in Sam’s memory,” Alaina said of the song last week. “I wanted to create a song that did him justice. He couldn’t hear me sing without crying because he was so proud of me… I wrote this song so that he can live on, and never be forgotten.”

Ramker died last year after a battle with cancer. She marked the one-year anniversary of his death on Twitter with a heartbreaking post.

“He was always my champion. Now he’s my guardian angel. I can’t believe my stepdad has been gone a year today,” she wrote. “This is an extremely hard day for my family, but I know Sam is with us and is so proud of us all. I am dancing for you tonight. We miss you. See you on The Other Side.”

“The Other Side” and her latest single “Getting Good” will appear on her follow-up to 2017’s Road Less Traveled.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC