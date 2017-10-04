‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reveals Photo Tribute to Las Vegas Attack Victims

The cast of Dancing With the Stars has joined together to share a photo dedicated to all those affected by the Las Vegas terrorist attack.

In the photo, the celebrities are joined by their professional dance partners on the show’s set. They’re all holding their hands in the shape of a heart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the posing cast members are Nikki Bella, Nick Lachey, Frankie Muniz, Sasha Pieterse and Drew Scott. The cast is also planning to observe a moment of silence during Monday night’s episode in remembrance of the victims.

Scott shared the photo on his Instagram account with a caption meant to inspire the show’s audience.

“We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark,” Scott wrote. “Tonight we dance for you.”

We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark. Tonight we dance for you❤️🙏 A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Scott, who has a home in Las Vegas, also shared an additional message about the shooting.

“My heart aches for all the families who lost loved ones in Vegas,” he wrote. “How can there be so much hate in this world?”

Other cast members have also individually chimed in about the tragedy. Pieterse said her and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, won’t spend the day promoting their DWTS appearance out of respect for the victims.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected in yesterday’s tragedy,” Pieterse wrote. “Out of respect, Gleb and I will be off social media today.”

The most recent statement from authorities has at least 58 people killed and 527 injured in the act of terrorism.