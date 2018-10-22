‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Sends Home Dancer on Disney Night

It was Sophia Pippen’s last night in the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors ballroom Sunday.

The daughter of Scottie Pippen, junior pro Jake Monreal and adult mentor Sasha Farber were eliminated at the end of Disney night after earning a 19/30 for their villainous samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

Prior to the performance, Sophia admitted she was nervous for this week’s dance, saying, “I’m playing Ursula [from The Little Mermaid]. It’s going to be hard for me to be a villain in this dance because I’m really shy.”

She even got some special encouragement from godmother Kim Kardashian, who made a cameo to give little Sophia some advice from her own performance on the show’s seventh season

“I wasn’t on for very long. The rumba did me under,” she told the little girl. “I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident. You just have to like, let it go.”

Here’s how the rest of the competitors fared:

Scripps National Spelling Bee star Akash Vukoti and junior pro Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) earned a 21/30 for their heroic jive to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules.

Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) earned a 25/30 for their playful samba to “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch.

WE tv star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and junior pro Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvintsev) earned a 21/30 for their foxtrot to “Something There” from Beauty and the Beast.

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum and junior pro Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) earned a 22/30 for their foxtrot to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Dance Moms alum/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) earned a 27/30 for their “extraordinary” contemporary dance to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

Son of Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) earned a 21/30 for their energetic jazz number to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) earned a 27/30 for their “commanding” Charleston to “One Jump Ahead” from Aladdin.

Pro skateboarder Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) earned a 24/30 for their contemporary number to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Last week, General Hospital actor Hudson West and pro partner Kameron Couch were eliminated following their paso doble performance to the 2008 Madonna song “4 Minutes,” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC