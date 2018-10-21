‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Disney Night Songs, Dances Revealed

It’s Disney night in the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors ballroom, and the talented youngsters taking to the stage are taking things up a notch with some of the most popular Disney numbers of all time.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the ABC dance competition, the remaining young dancers and their junior pros will take to the ballroom to perform the following dances, according to the network:

Scripps National Spelling Bee star Akash Vukoti and junior pro Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) will take on the jive to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules.

Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) will be performing the samba to “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch.

WE tv star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and junior pro Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvintsev) will be competing with a foxtrot to “Something There” from Beauty and the Beast.

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum and junior pro Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) will also be performing a foxtrot, but this time to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Dance Moms alum/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) will be performing a contemporary dance to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

Son of Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) will perform a jazz number to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) will take on the Charleston to “One Jump Ahead” from Aladdin.

Pro skateboarder Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) will also perform a contemporary number to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Daughter of Scottie Pippen, Sophia Pippen, and junior pro Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber) will perform a samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

At the end of the night, the judges’ scores will be combined with the audience votes and one pair will be sent home. In last week’s episode, General Hospital actor Hudson West and pro partner Kameron Couch were eliminated following their paso doble performance to the 2008 Madonna song “4 Minutes,” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

But who will be sent home tonight?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless