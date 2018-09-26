‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Announces Full Lineup

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors has officially announced its star-studded new lineup!

During Tuesday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, fans finally got to learn which junior dancers will be taking to the ballroom when the 10-episode series premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The star dancers will be: Black-ish actor Miles Browns, Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt, WE Tv star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Scripps National Spelling Bee competitor Akash Vukoti, pro skater Sky Brown, Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris, NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia Pippen, General Hospital actor Hudson West, singer Mackenzie Ziegler, Bristol Palin’s son Tripp Palin, Master Chef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith, and Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum.

They will be paired with junior coaches and an adult mentor through the season. ABC had previously announced Rylee Arnold would be paired with season 25 Mirrorball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

Judging these dancers will be Olympic figure skater and reigning Dancing With the Stars: Athletes winner Adam Rippon, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore, and the whole endeavor will be hosted by Dancing With the Stars champ Jordan Fisher and second runner-up Frankie Muniz.

“I’m gonna be involved, so I’m excited. It’s a good change of pace. I think people will like the kid version of it, it’s going to be super fun and I hope people will like it,” Carson previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m actually going to be a mentor to the couple — I don’t know who I have yet, probably somebody Disney, for sure, but I don’t know, so we’ll see.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will premiere Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. AT on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC