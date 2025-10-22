‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Nearly Broke ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Wheel, Ryan Seacrest Reveals

The Dancing With the Stars crew brought a special kind of chaos to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest revealed in a recent interview with USA Today that DWTS judge Derek Hough, who appeared on the celebrity edition of the beloved game show alongside his fellow judge Bruno Tonioli and pro dancer Jenna Johnson last month, nearly broke the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel with his antics.

“In the commercial break, [Hough] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament,” Seacrest revealed, adding, “We did say, ‘Please don’t do that. That would break it, and there’s only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

“We had to sort of say, ‘Stick to the ledge,’” Seacrest continued, adding of the DWTS contingency that appeared on the show, “They’re very physical, and that makes for fun.”

Seacrest noted that his personal history with Hough added to the rapport of the episode, as he dated the pro dancer’s sister, Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough, from 2010 to 2013.

“Knowing someone, or being friends, is definitely helpful,” the Wheel of Fortune host explained. “You can kind of tease them more than somebody you don’t know.”

Hough’s enthusiasm seemingly paid off when it came to the game, however, as he won the Sept. 26 episode, taking home $63,350 for Feeding America.

Hough first joined the Dancing With the Stars judging panel in 2020 after winning six Mirrorball Trophies as a pro during his time competing on the series.

“I often say this, but this show is the gift that keeps on giving,” he gushed of the ABC dance competition in April, as per PEOPLE. “I mean, the fact that we’ve been around for so long and still doing what we’re doing is a true testament to the heart and soul of what the show is. And also, so much really depends on such an amazing cast.”