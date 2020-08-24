'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Len Goodman Has Skin Cancer Removed From Face

✖

Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman is best known for the care he takes when judging dancers, but he also takes strict care of himself. Earlier this month, Goodman revealed he had skin cancer removed from his face to help raise awareness of melanoma. The Melanoma Fund, a U.K. charity, shared the news on Facebook and thanked the 76-year-old dance expert for helping get the word out on the disease.

"Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re: sun protection for golf," the Melanoma Fund team wrote on Facebook on Aug. 8. "The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove - a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!" Goodman shared a photo of himself at a golf club, pointing to the bandage near his eye, where the cancer was removed.

A week later, the fund thanked Goodman for sharing his experience. "We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment," a post on Aug. 16 reads. "Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!"

Last year, Goodman spoke with Hello! Magazine about his healthy lifestyle, which includes going to the gym regularly and playing golf. He said he goes to the gym twice a week for an hour each time. "I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don't break into a sweat, I might get a bit hotter," Goodman explained. "I lift very light weights and I go twice a week, and I find that is nice, I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too and walking is fabulous."

Goodman also said it is important for him to have a balanced diet and stretch every morning when right after waking up. "It isn't a big stretch, just have a nice gentle stretch," he explained. "Bruce Forsyth was the one who said 'Len, when you get up, have a stretch' and I do. I turn and stretch and lift up and circle my arms. I find that it is really good."

Goodman will be seen on DWTS this fall, as the judge's table is one of the few places where no major changes are coming. He will be back with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. However, the show will be without Tom Bergeron for the first time ever, as Tyra Banks is taking over as sole host. The show will also feature its first-ever Black female pro dancer, as troupe member Britt Stewart was promoted. DWTS Season 29 debuts on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, when fans will learn who the celebrity guests are.