'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Bruno Tonioli Is Getting His Own Show

Dancing With the Stars fans hoping to see more of Bruno Tonioli on the TV screens just might be in luck. The DWTS judge, 65, is working on a new TV show, per Deadline. Titled Craig And Bruno’s Great British Adventure, Tonioli will team up with fellow European dancer Craig Revel Horwood for a travel show all about the wonders of the Great Britain. No further details about what activities the Strictly Come Dancing duo will tackle were reported, just that Tonioli and Horwood will "take in the delights of the U.K."

The RDF Television-produced series is set to appear on the U.K. television network ITV; no possible U.S. networks or streaming services were mentioned in the report. ITV did not comment on the report when Deadline reached out, but media companies don't often comment on in-the-works projects such as this one.

Tonioli is well-known to ABC viewers due to his presence on Dancing With the Stars, where he has served as judge for all 29 seasons (a streak only tied by Carrie Ann Inaba). Simultaneously, he has served as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the British inspiration for DWTS, since it started in 2004. Outside of those series, he also appeared on the BBC series DanceX and the short-lived ABC show Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann (which itself was based on DanceX.) He is slated to appear on Dancing With the Stars Season 30 in fall 2021.

Can’t wait to join my friends ⁦@tyrabanks⁩ ⁦@carrieanninaba⁩ ⁦@derekhough⁩ ⁦@GrumpyLGoodman⁩ our amazing professional dancers ⁦@DancingABC⁩ 30 Biggest thank you to all our fans for you loyalty and support in reaching this milestone lots of love B pic.twitter.com/I0i6j7RXRd — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) March 30, 2021

As for Horwood, he's best known as serving on Strictly Come Dancing's judges panel for just as long as Tonioli. The dancer, 56, is also known to international Dancing With the Stars fans due to his time as a judge on the Australian and New Zealand versions of the program. Craig And Bruno’s Great British Adventure will reunite Horwood and Tonioli after the latter only appeared virtually on Strictly Come Dancing's 18th season, due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and his U.S. DWTS commitments.